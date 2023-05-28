Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

South Carolina judge temporarily blocks six-week abortion ban

A South Carolina judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state's new law that bans most abortions after about six weeks, ruling that it should be considered by the state Supreme Court before taking effect. State Circuit Judge Clifton Newman granted reproductive rights groups' motion to block the legislation, which Republican Governor Henry McMaster signed into law on Thursday. The judge's ruling allows a previous law permitting abortions up to around 22 weeks to stay in effect until the state's highest court has reviewed the new ban, according to local media reports.

Two more Oath Keepers sentenced to prison over US Capitol attack

Two members of the far-right Oath Keepers were sentenced to prison on Friday for their roles in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump who tried to overturn his presidential election defeat. Kenneth Harrelson and Jessica Watkins were convicted in November by a federal jury in Washington of obstruction of an official proceeding for their roles in the storming of the Capitol, which saw rioters battle police, smash windows and send lawmakers running for their lives.

Texas House votes to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton

The Texas House on Saturday voted to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton, a conservative firebrand and ally of former President Donald Trump who has been accused by his fellow Republicans of abuse of office. In historic proceedings, the 149-member House voted 121-23 to impeach Paxton after hours of debate during which the chamber heard speeches from supporters and opponents of impeachment. Two members were present but not voting while three were absent.

North Dakota's Republican governor set to launch US presidential bid

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is planning to enter the 2024 presidential race, joining a growing field of candidates hoping to topple Donald Trump and secure the Republican nomination, according to a person familiar with his plans. Burgum, who is serving his second term as the sparsely populated state's top official, is expected to launch his campaign with an announcement on June 7 in Fargo, the person said. The governor's office declined to comment.

Biden, McCarthy speak on debt ceiling deal, differences remain

President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy were holding a phone conversation on Saturday evening about the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations, a person familiar with their plans said. The two were expected to speak starting at 6 p.m. E.D.T., the person said.

Treasury's Yellen says June 5 is last date for debt ceiling to be raised

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday set a deadline for raising the federal debt limit, saying the government would default if Congress does not increase the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling by June 5. Yellen had previously said a default could potentially happen as early as June 1, but is now characterizing June 5 as the precise deadline.

Championship women's college basketball player faints, wheeled out at White House event

Medical personnel were rushed into the East Room of the White House on Friday when a member of collegiate championship-winning Louisiana State University women's basketball team fainted at an event to honor the team. U.S. President Joe Biden called for year-round support for women's sports when the player, who was standing in the risers behind the podium, slunk downward and was helped off the stage.

'Hot labor summer': Los Angeles unions back Hollywood writers

Unions representing teachers, truck drivers and other workers who will be headed soon to the bargaining table turned out in downtown Los Angeles on Friday to support Hollywood's striking film and television writers. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) began a work stoppage on May 2 after failing to reach an agreement for higher wages with media companies including Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc and Warner Bros Discovery Inc.

Texas attorney general lashes out at impeachment against him

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton lashed out on Friday against his critics trying to impeach him, saying that removing him from office would be a gift for President Joe Biden and his Democratic agenda. Paxton, a conservative firebrand and ally of former President Donald Trump, has been accused by fellow Republicans of abuse of office and faces a vote on 20 articles of impeachment in the Texas House on Saturday.

How Americans plan to travel this Memorial Day

The upcoming Memorial Day weekend is expected to see millions of Americans travel despite tight budgets, kicking off the busy summer travel in the U.S on a high note. Here's how the Memorial Day travel might look like:

