PM Modi to address 101st edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 101st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today. This year's fifth edition of the monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister will be aired at 11 am today.

Meanwhile, PM Modi's monthly radio programme recently completed its 100th episode which was aired on April 26 live across the country. The 100th edition of the 'Mann ki Baat' programme made its global broadcast on April 30. The programme was also broadcasted live at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action. The Prime Minister found such personalities of the world through the 'Mann Ki Baat' program, who made special contributions in their field, but their contributions were not known. Today people know such people in society and only know them. Not only this, but people are also moving forward with their inspiration.

Apart from this, PM Modi included all the topics of climate change, agriculture, art, culture, and health in Mann Ki Baat and presented something new to society every time in his 'Mann Ki Baat' program so that society could get information about that subject. The aim is to unite the country in one thread and develop by taking everyone along. Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, 'Mann Ki Baat' is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat was broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

A study was conducted regarding the impact of 'Mann Ki Baat' on the lives of the people. The study showed that over 100 crore people have connected to 'Mann Ki Baat' at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions.

The programme was telecast live by Doordarshan in Raj Bhavans across the country. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation on Sunday morning. Ahead of the inauguration, the PM also felicitated the construction workers with traditional shawls and handed over mementoes. 'Sarv-dharma' prayers were held at the new Parliament building, with priests from different religions reciting the traditional verses.

PM Modi installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing puja.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)