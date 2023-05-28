Left Menu

New Parliament building to nurture dreams into reality: PM Modi

PM Modi said the new Parliament building will not only empower the people but also give new momentum and strength to the prosperity and strength of the nation.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 11:47 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 11:47 IST
New Parliament building to nurture dreams into reality: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at new Parliament building (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Following the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new edifice will fill the people of the country with pride and hope. He said that the magnificent building will not only empower the people but also give new momentum and strength to the prosperity and strength of the nation.

Taking to Twitter PM Modi said, "As the new building of India's Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress. Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation by unveiling a plaque and installing the 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber.

PM Modi felicitated some of the workers involved in the construction of the new building. He handed over mementoes to them. Prime Minister Modi installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing puja.

PM Modi also prostrated as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony. The newly constructed building of Parliament, which will work to further enrich India's glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values, is also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities which will help the Members to perform their functions in a better way.

The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

