Democracy not just about buildings but functions with voice of people: Mallikarjun Kharge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2023 17:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 16:43 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
After his party boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said democracy is not just about buildings but functions with the voice of people.

He also attacked the government over the ''forcible'' removal and ''manhandling'' of wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar when they were trying to march towards Parliament.

''The right to inaugurate the new Parliament was snatched from the President. Women players were beaten up on the streets with dictatorial force,'' he alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

''The three lies of BJP-RSS rulers now stand exposed before the country - Democracy, Nationalism and Save Daughter.

''Remember Modi ji, democracy is not just about buildings but functions with the voice of the public,'' Kharge said.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were detained along with other protesters after a scuffle broke out between protestors and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

