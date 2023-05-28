Left Menu

Rituals performed at new Parliament building inauguration show country being taken backwards: Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that various rituals performed at the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi show that the country was being taken backwards by decades. He said the countrys first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had envisaged a society having a scientific temperament, but what happened at the new Parliament inauguration ceremony was opposite to that.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2023 17:08 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 16:58 IST
Rituals performed at new Parliament building inauguration show country being taken backwards: Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that various rituals performed at the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi show that the country was being taken backwards by decades. He said the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had envisaged a society having a scientific temperament, but what happened at the new Parliament inauguration ceremony was opposite to that. PM Modi inaugurated the new building this morning at a grand ceremony which included a havan, a multi-faith prayer ceremony and the installation of the Sengol in a special enclosure in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar said, ''There is a huge difference between the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru talking about the concept of modern India and a series of rituals performed at the new Parliament building today in New Delhi. I fear that we are taking our country backward by decades.'' ''One cannot compromise on science. Nehru was persistent about his wish to form a society with scientific temperament. But what is happening today at the inaugural ceremony of the new parliament building is exactly the opposite of what Nehru had envisaged,'' he said. The NCP was among the 20 opposition parties that boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building over the prime minister and not the president inaugurating the complex.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023