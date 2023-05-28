Left Menu

Tendency to ‘hog the limelight’: TMC’s dig at PM Modi over Parliament building inauguration

The Trinamool Congress said the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the installation of the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber Sunday showed the tendency of the PM to hog the entire limelight during such a solemn occasion.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-05-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 17:13 IST
Tendency to ‘hog the limelight’: TMC’s dig at PM Modi over Parliament building inauguration
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress said the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the installation of the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber Sunday showed the tendency of the PM to "hog the entire limelight" during such a solemn occasion. The TMC, along with several opposition parties, boycotted the event over the prime minister and not the president inaugurating the building. The Trinamool Congress was among the first parties to announce that it was staying away from Sunday's inauguration. Taking strong exception to ''these aberrations by BJP government at Centre,'', TMC Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Roy told PTI ''holding of some religious rituals at the inauguration of Parliament also goes against the Preamble of the Indian Constitution which describes it as a secular, socialist and democratic republic.'' Referring to the installation of the Sengol, before which the PM had prostrated, and sought blessings from high priests of various adheenams in Tamil Nadu with the holy sceptre in hand, Roy said ''We are a prajatantra (Republic), not a Rajtantra (Monarchy). Why should then the Sengol be installed in the temple of democracy?'' The lone CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal, Bikash Bhattacharya, claimed that the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament building became a ceremonial affair to practice and spread Hindu religious faith and rituals which is "against the basic concept of the Constitution". The Constitution begins with the words ''We the people of India and there is no indication of any religion in it', Bhattacharya said. Pointing out that the new Parliament building was conceptualised with the idea that the old parliament does not have sufficient space, the CPI(M) MP told PTI, ''But unfortunately the inauguration of the new building under Narendra Modi's leadership has become a ceremonial affair to practise and spread Hindu religious faith and rituals, which is against the basic concept of the Indian Constitution.'' He said that the foundation of the Indian government is the Indian Constitution having specific goals and objectives and whoever gets elected takes an oath to faithfully implement the objectives. Reacting to the criticisms, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh told PTI, opposition parties such as the TMC had shown scant regard for Droupadi Murmu, a representative of the backward community, during the presidential election and was "now shedding crocodile tears" for her. ''The new Parliament building has been fittingly inaugurated by a public figure like Narendra Modi, who is the representative of 130 crore Indians. The opposition like TMC, by showing their aversion to the popular PM, is insulting people of this country,'' the Medinipur MP said. He said the rituals before the inauguration reflected the rich heritage of the country which the opposition parties like TMC want to ignore as ''they are proud of their ancestors who were influenced by ideals imported from the West". "The opposition had taken the country away from its past and heritage during its rule, it is the BJP which has made the young generation aware of our past while embracing modern education, technology and way of thinking. The sooner the TMC understands it, the better. But the Trinamool Congress itself will be nowhere in the coming days,'' the BJP leader said. PTI SUS AMR MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023