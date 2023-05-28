Delhi police action against wrestlers: NCP slams Centre, takes jibe at Smriti Irani
Winners who were felicitated by all and sundry post their victories are suddenly villains who are asking for justice, Sule said.Meanwhile, NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto slammed Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani over the issue.Ms Smriti Irani, these are our women wrestlers and see how they are being manhandled.
- Country:
- India
Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule condemned police action against protesting wrestlers in New Delhi on Sunday.
Delhi Police detained ace wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia for violation of law and order after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building for a planned women's 'Mahapanchayat'.
The champion wrestlers had resumed their agitation against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 23, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor.
''Did the Union Home Ministry grant permission to manhandle them? The Central government must provide unequivocal answers,'' tweeted Sule, who said she was deeply dismayed by the deplorable treatment of Olympic medallists and sportswomen.
''It is truly unfortunate that sportspersons who have brought honour to our nation through sports are compelled to wage such battles for justice. Winners who were felicitated by all and sundry post their victories are suddenly villains who are asking for justice,'' Sule said.
Meanwhile, NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto slammed Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani over the issue.
''Ms Smriti Irani, these are our women wrestlers and see how they are being manhandled. You are India's woman and child development minister, is it not your duty to protect them and solve their problems. Why do we hear and see you speak only on issues concerning Rahul Gandhi,'' Crasto questioned.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
We will continue our fight until we get justice: Bajrang Punia
IHCL inks 400-key Taj branded hotel at IGI Airport's Terminal 3 in New Delhi
Paper and paperboard imports rise by 47pc to Rs 11,513 cr in FY23BIZ-IMPORTS-PAPERPaper & paperboard imports rise by 47%in FY23New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Import'
Mumbai cybercrime: Man arrested from New Delhi for cheating job aspirants
Sri Lankan envoy interacts with commercial diplomats concurrently accredited to Sri Lanka from New Delhi