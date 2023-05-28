"There was a need for new Parliament building, opposition knows it well": Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday said that there was a need for a new parliament building and those opposing it know this very well. While speaking to ANI, Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "Everyone knows that the old parliament building did not have that many seats. There was a need for a new Parliament building and the Opposition knows it very well. The discussion for the new parliament came when Meira Kumar was the speaker of Lok Sabha. They are not liking the fact that PM Modi has done such a good thing."

He further stated that the opposition is doing petty politics on the new parliament building row. "There are some people who have to oppose the policies of PM Narendra Modi. Opposition is doing petty politics over the issue," he said.

Earlier today After dedicating the new Parliament building to the country earlier this morning after a ceremony that saw a multi-faith prayer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this afternoon walked into the new building amid chants of "Modi" "Modi" and a standing ovation for the second phase of the inauguration ceremony. The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Modi installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing puja. PM Modi also prostrated as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony. "It is our good fortune that we have been able to restore the pride of the holy 'Sengol'. Whenever proceedings start in this House the 'Sengol' will inspire us," said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new Parliament building was not just a building but reflected the aspirations and dreams of 1.4 billion people and will send a powerful message to the world about India's unwavering determination. "In the development journey of every country, some moments come which become immortal. 28th May is such a day," Prime Minister Modi said in his first address in the new Parliament.

The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha. Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber. (ANI)

