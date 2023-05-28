Turkey initial results show Erdogan with edge in runoff -NTV

Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan was leading his presidential challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu with 56.4% support in the election runoff on Sunday, based to initial results with 35.8% of the ballot boxes opened, according to broadcaster NTV.

The gap between two candidates was expected to narrow as more, larger ballot boxes are opened in cities.

Separately, opposition broadcaster HalkTV showed Kilicdaroglu leading with 51.04% of the votes, with about 48% of the ballot boxes opened based on separate data.

