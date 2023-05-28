Left Menu

Turkey initial results show Erdogan with edge in runoff -NTV

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 20:58 IST
Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan was leading his presidential challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu with 56.4% support in the election runoff on Sunday, based to initial results with 35.8% of the ballot boxes opened, according to broadcaster NTV.

The gap between two candidates was expected to narrow as more, larger ballot boxes are opened in cities.

Separately, opposition broadcaster HalkTV showed Kilicdaroglu leading with 51.04% of the votes, with about 48% of the ballot boxes opened based on separate data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

