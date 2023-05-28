Maha Cong leader alleges corruption in Mithi river cleaning, seeks probe

Maharashtra Congress leader and former minister Naseem Khan on Sunday sought a probe into the cleaning of Mithi river in Mumbai.

After visiting sites along the river in BKC, Kalina stretch of the airport and Saki Naka during the day, Khan said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was making false claims about pre-monsoon desilting and cleaning.

''BMC authorities and contractors are hand in glove in this. A special investigation team must be set up by the chief minister to probe the matter,'' Khan said.

Khan said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had inspected pre-monsoon works a few days ago.

''The BMC officials have indulged in corruption. They don't fear or respect the CM. An SIT should also probe road work corruption,'' he said.

