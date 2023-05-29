Left Menu

Turkey's Kilicdaroglu says to continue struggle after vote disappointment

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2023 00:27 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 00:27 IST
Turkey's opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu said he will continue to lead his struggle, after early results showed him losing in what he said was "the most unfair election in years" against incumbent Tayyip Erdogan.

Speaking in Ankara, Kilicdaroglu, who got some 47.9% of votes in Sunday's runoff election, said the results showed people's will to change an authoritarian government. He is saddened by the "troubles" awaiting Turkey, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

