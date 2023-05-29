Targeted delivery, plugging of wastage of money for development biggest achievements: Union Minister on 9 years of Modi govt

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Monday said the Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and mobile phone based schemes of the Narendra Modi government had plugged the wastage of public money and had ensured the benefits reach the last person in society.

Addressing a press conference on the achievements of nine years of the Narendra Modi government, the Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change said ''targeted delivery'' right till the last person was the biggest achievement.

''MP BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma (who was present at the press conference) has mentioned about leakage of 85 paisa from the one rupee earmarked for development works. We have been successful in plugging this leakage through schemes like Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and mobile. We have provided dignity and security to the poor people in the country,'' he asserted.

Under the Jan Dhan scheme, bank accounts of 48.27 crore people were opened and more than Rs 25 lakh crore has been transferred by way of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), which has resulted in an estimated saving of Rs 2.73 lakh crore, a booklet issued on the occasion said.

He said 220 crore vaccine doses were given to curb the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine consignments were also sent to a number of countries, which raised India's image and prestige worldwide.

In nine years of the Modi government, the number of All India Institute of Medical Sciences had gone up from eight to 23, medical colleges had risen from 641 to 1,341, medical seats had gone up from 82,466 to 1,52,129, he said.

During this period, the number of IITs had increased from 16 to 23 and IIMs from 13 to 20, he added.

Terming Ayushman Bharat, which provides cashless treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh, as the biggest health insurance scheme in the world, Yadav said 23.3 crore Ayushman cards have been issued so far and 4.5 crore people have availed free treatment.

The Ujjwala Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, tap water scheme, introduction of Vande Bharat trains, development of airports, focus on exports and agriculture etc have transformed the lives of people, Yadav said.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also addressed the media on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Yadav and Chouhan took part in a mega job fair and 'shramik chaupal' at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Govindpura area here.

A total of 640 persons were given offer and sanction letters by Yadav and Chouhan as part of different schemes in the fair by Yadav and Chouhan.

Speaking at the event, Yadav said 3.25 crore persons have registered on the National Career Service (NCS) portal, through which five lakh active vacancies had come forward.

The NCS portal is becoming very popular, the Union minister added.

