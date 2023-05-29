BJP govt does not differentiate between states ruled by non-BJP parties : Mandaviya

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday refuted allegations of 'step-motherly' treatment to TMC-ruled West Bengal said that the BJP-led government at the Centre never differentiates between states ruled by non-BJP parties. Listing the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which completed nine years in office last week, the union minister for health and family welfare and chemicals said the country has scaled new heights in all parameters of development and asserted that a new chapter of remarkable growth and fast-paced development has started across the country.

Mandaviya said the Modi government has not only strengthened democracy in its real sense by empowering the marginalised sections in the last nine years but has also taken ''revolutionary steps'' for the welfare of the people.

''We don't believe in differentiating between states just for political reasons. The Centre is committed to the overall development of West Bengal. Funds will never be an issue when it comes to development and people's welfare. We are always ready to extend all sorts of help to the state government,'' he said at a press conference here. His remarks come in the backdrop of repeated allegations by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing the Centre of withholding funds due to the state.

The union minister said the Centre has been urging the state to implement the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme, but the TMC government has not done so.

Claiming that the Jan Aushadhi Yojana, launched in 2008 by the then Congress government, was not implemented properly, he said the BJP government gave momentum to the project. ''There were just 75 such Jan Aushadi centers across the country in 2016. Right now there are more than 9300 such centers across the country,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)