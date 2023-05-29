Biden warns Uganda of implications from anti-gay law

President Joe Biden condemned Uganda's new anti-gay law on Monday and said the United States will evaluate the implications of the law "on all aspects of U.S. engagement with Uganda."

"This shameful act is the latest development in an alarming trend of human rights abuses and corruption in Uganda," Biden said in a statement.

