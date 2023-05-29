Left Menu

Biden warns Uganda of implications from anti-gay law

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 22:33 IST
President Joe Biden condemned Uganda's new anti-gay law on Monday and said the United States will evaluate the implications of the law "on all aspects of U.S. engagement with Uganda."

"This shameful act is the latest development in an alarming trend of human rights abuses and corruption in Uganda," Biden said in a statement.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

