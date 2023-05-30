Left Menu

Uganda enacts law to stop stealing of human organs

Local media have in recent years reported cases of women recruited for domestic work in the Middle East being conned into medical procedures after which their kidneys are sold in global trafficking rings. In a tweet, Health Minister Jane Aceng thanked Museveni for signing the Uganda Human Organ Donation and Transplant Bill 2023 to better regulate the area.

Yoweri Museveni Image Credit: Twitter(@KagutaMuseveni)
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has approved a law to stop the stealing of human organs and tissues, the health minister said on Tuesday, in a nation where women have been reportedly duped into unnecessary surgeries. Local media have in recent years reported cases of women recruited for domestic work in the Middle East being conned into medical procedures after which their kidneys are sold in global trafficking rings.

In a tweet, Health Minister Jane Aceng thanked Museveni for signing the Uganda Human Organ Donation and Transplant Bill 2023 to better regulate the area. "The door is now open for #Uganda to begin a new chapter of Organ Transplant," she said. That came a day after Museveni and government lawmakers drew widespread international condemnation for enacting one of the world's harshest anti-LQBTQ laws, which included the death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality."

The donation and transplant law, the first of its kind in Uganda, prohibits any commercial dealings in human organs and tissues. Punishments include life imprisonment and stiff fines.

