Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls on President Murmu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 00:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 00:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
The details of the meeting were not immediately known.
''Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,'' it tweeted, along with a picture of the two leaders.
