Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls on President Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The details of the meeting were not immediately known.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,'' it tweeted, along with a picture of the two leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)