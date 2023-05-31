Left Menu

Brazil's Congress votes to limit recognition of Indigenous lands

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 04:50 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 04:50 IST
Brazil's Congress votes to limit recognition of Indigenous lands

Brazil's lower house of Congress approved on Tuesday the main text of a bill to limit the recognition of new Indigenous reservations, in a setback for environmentalists and human rights advocates after intense pressure from the farm lobby.

The legislation would restrict the demarcation of new Indigenous reservations only to land that was occupied by native communities when Brazil passed its Constitution in 1988.

Lawmakers will still vote on amendments for the bill. The bill still requires approval in the Senate and the signature of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose veto could be overriden by a congressional supermajority. The measure is also being examined by the Supreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023