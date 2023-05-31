Left Menu

Priyank Kharge is now Karnataka IT & BT Minister, M B Patil given additional charge of Infra Development

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-05-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 20:44 IST
Priyank Kharge is now Karnataka IT & BT Minister, M B Patil given additional charge of Infra Development
Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge will once again be in-charge of IT & BT department in the State, with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday affecting a minor re-allocation of portfolios to his Cabinet.

Kharge will take care of IT & BT along with existing portfolio, while Large & Medium Industries Minister M B Patil has been given the additional charge of Infrastructure Development.

The Chief Minister has divested himself of both these portfolios.

According to sources, initially, Patil was given the IT & BT portfolio along with Industries. However, in a subsequent revision the department went to Kharge along with Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. With Patil keen on IT & BT, apparently opposing this move, Siddarmaiah had kept the portfolio with himself.

Kharge was Minister for IT & BT in the earlier Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

