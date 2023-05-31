J'khand: ED grills Cong MLA Pradeep Yadav in money laundering case
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday interrogated Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav as part of its investigation into a money laundering case, officials said.
The agency on Tuesday had conducted searches at a dozen locations in Jharkhand linked to Yadav, a five-time legislator from the Poraiyahat seat and deputy leader of the Congress in the assembly, they said.
After the questioning, the MLA said he will soon approach the court over the ED action. He claimed the ED found nothing objectionable in its raids so far.
Yadav alleged that the BJP was using central agencies to target the opposition leaders.
Fifty-seven-year-old Yadav and another MLA's premises were raided by the Income Tax Department last year as part of a tax evasion probe against some business groups engaged in coal trading and transportation, extraction of iron ore and production of sponge iron in Jharkhand.
The money laundering investigation stems from this tax case, officials added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Jharkhand HC directs lawyers of both sides to submit synopsis of arguments today
Gangster wanted for years by Jharkhand police arrested in Mumbai
30K applications for admission to 12K seats in Jharkhand govt Schools of Excellence
NHRC notice to Jharkhand govt, DGP over assault on tribal girl, parading her in village
Jharkhand CM likely to attend Siddaramaiah's swearing-in