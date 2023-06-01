Left Menu

Celebrate India's success even if you have problems with Modi: Kiren Rijiju tells Congress

With India reporting 7.2 per cent growth rate, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday asked Congress to celebrate it and not take sadistic pleasure by undermining the countrys success stories. Congress party and their propagandists should not get sadistic pleasure while running down Indias success story, the senior BJP leader said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 20:27 IST
Celebrate India's success even if you have problems with Modi: Kiren Rijiju tells Congress
  • Country:
  • India

With India reporting 7.2 per cent growth rate, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday asked Congress to celebrate it and not take ''sadistic pleasure'' by undermining the country's success stories. Rijiju, the Earth Sciences Minister, recalled that former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan had told Rahul Gandhi in 2022 that India would be lucky to do 5 per cent GDP growth next year. ''Now India has registered 7.2% growth in 2022-23 FY. Congress party should at least celebrate India's success even if they have problems with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji,'' Rijiju, the former law minister, said on Twitter. ''Congress party and their propagandists should not get sadistic pleasure while running down India's success story,'' the senior BJP leader said. India clocked 7.2 per cent growth in fiscal year 2023 on the back of a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter, exceeding the 7 per cent forecast cited in the second advance estimates released in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023