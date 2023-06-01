NCP President Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Thursday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence in Mumbai. Pawar arrived at Varsha Bungalow on Thursday evening to meet Shinde.

Though the objective of the meeting has not been stated by any party, the recent political background gives it more prominence as far as power politics is concerned. Notably in 2019, the Shiv Sena had ended the alliance with the BJP and formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra with the Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.

The government collapsed last year after Eknath Shinde split the party and joined hands with the BJP to form a new government. Earlier in April, Maharashtra leader of Opposition and NCP stet chief Ajit Pawar met Chief Minister of the state Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis at Sahyadri guest house. (ANI)

