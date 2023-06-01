Sharad Pawar meets Maha CM
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 22:15 IST
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Thursday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to invite him for the 75th Foundation Day of the Maratha Mandir, a charitable institution. Pawar, who met Shinde at the CM's official residence 'Varsha', is the president of the Mumbai-based Maratha Mandir. The veteran politician later tweeted that he also had a discussion with Shinde about organising a meeting to address the issues faced by actors, artistes and people associated with the Marathi film industry and theatre.
