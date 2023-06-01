Sharad Pawar meets Maha CM

Left Menu

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Thursday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to invite him for the 75th Foundation Day of the Maratha Mandir, a charitable institution. Pawar, who met Shinde at the CMs official residence Varsha, is the president of the Mumbai-based Maratha Mandir.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 22:15 IST
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Thursday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to invite him for the 75th Foundation Day of the Maratha Mandir, a charitable institution. Pawar, who met Shinde at the CM's official residence 'Varsha', is the president of the Mumbai-based Maratha Mandir. The veteran politician later tweeted that he also had a discussion with Shinde about organising a meeting to address the issues faced by actors, artistes and people associated with the Marathi film industry and theatre.

