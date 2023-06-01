Left Menu

Canada sanctions Moldovan oligarchs, politicians over Russian links

The targeted individuals include the Shor Party's leader, exiled businessman Ilan Shor; former Moldovan parliament member Vladimir Plahotniuc and businessman Veaceslav Platon. The sanctions were announced as European leaders are meeting in Moldova in a show of support for the former Soviet republic, which has a pro-western government and denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Since the start of the Russian invasion in Ukraine in February 2022, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 1,900 individuals and entities.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 22:24 IST
Canada is imposing sanctions on Moldovan oligarchs, business people and politicians over their connections to Russia and to prevent alleged Russian destabilization efforts in the region, the Canadian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The sanctions target seven individuals and one entity, the pro-Russian opposition Shor Party, the Canadian ministry said in a statement. The targeted individuals include the Shor Party's leader, exiled businessman Ilan Shor; former Moldovan parliament member Vladimir Plahotniuc and businessman Veaceslav Platon.

The sanctions were announced as European leaders are meeting in Moldova in a show of support for the former Soviet republic, which has a pro-western government and denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Moldova's government has accused Russia of trying to destabilize the mainly Romanian-speaking country through its influence over the separatist movement in mainly Russian-speaking Transdniestria region of Moldova.

"These targeted sanctions will serve to undermine Russia's ability to continue its unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine through Moldova, counter Russian destabilization efforts in the region and support the democratically elected Government of Moldova," the ministry said. Since the start of the Russian invasion in Ukraine in February 2022, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 1,900 individuals and entities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

