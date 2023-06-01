Left Menu

France's Macron: held talks with leaders of Kosovo and Serbia along with German Chancellor

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 22:31 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that he had spoken to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and that the two had discussed the current civil violence in Kosovo with the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia.

Macron added, at a gathering of political leaders in Moldova, that he had agreed along with Scholz and local leaders that there would be 'clear decisions' in the coming weeks regarding the situation in Kosovo.

The presidents of Serbia and Kosovo insisted on Thursday that they want to defuse a violent crisis in northern Kosovo but showed little sign of backing down from their opposing positions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

