Delhi govt vs Centre ordinance row: Kejriwal meets Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, seeks support

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, along with leaders of his party including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, met Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren at his official residence in Ranchi on Friday, to seek support against the Centre's Ordinance on control over administrative services in Delhi. Yesterday, after meeting Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in a bid to drum up support from the Opposition against the Centre's ordinance, Kejriwal said that he was assured that DMK will stand by AAP and the people of Delhi.

During his meeting with Tamil Nadu in Chennai on Thursday, Kejriwal was accompanied by Bhagwant Mann, party leaders Raghav Chaddha and Atishi. Notably, Kejriwal had on May 23 embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM stated, "Will be meeting Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @mkstalin in Chennai tomorrow (1st June) to seek DMK's support against Centre's unconstitutional-undemocratic 'Anti-Delhi' Ordinance".

"On June 2, I will meet the Chief Minister of Jharkhand Mr @HemantSorenJMM ji in Ranchi. Will seek their support against the ordinance passed by the Modi government against the people of Delhi," Kejriwal had said in a tweet. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor has so far met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

The Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'. The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case. (ANI)

