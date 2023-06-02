Goa CM condoles death of RSS leader Jayantrao Sahastrabuddhe

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday condoled the death of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Jayantrao Sahastrabuddhe.

Sahastrabuddhe's ''unwavering commitment'' as an RSS pracharak, his remarkable contributions as Goa Vibhag Pracharak and later as Prant Pracharak of the Konkan Prant left indelible mark on the lives of countless individuals, the chief minister said.

It was under Sahastrabuddhe's guidance that Goa hosted the prestigious World Ayurveda Congress in 2022 and he also played a pivotal role in making Vijnana Bharati a leading organization in the field of science, Sawant said in a statement.

