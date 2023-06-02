Left Menu

Brazil's Lula: EU-Mercosur trade pact still needs adjustments

Brazil will not sign a long-overdue trade pact between the European Union and the South American bloc known as Mercosur without adjustments, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told reporters on Friday. Lula specifically pointed to his government's opposition to allowing European companies to sell goods and services to Brazil's public sector, as Europe's trade negotiators have sought.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 02-06-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 23:34 IST
Brazil's Lula: EU-Mercosur trade pact still needs adjustments
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil will not sign a long-overdue trade pact between the European Union and the South American bloc known as Mercosur without adjustments, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told reporters on Friday.

Lula specifically pointed to his government's opposition to allowing European companies to sell goods and services to Brazil's public sector, as Europe's trade negotiators have sought. "If they don't accept Brazil's position, there is no agreement," he said at an event to inaugurate an electric bus production assembly line in Sao Bernardo do Campo, just outside Sao Paulo.

The leftist leader in the first year of his third term as president stressed that his government will "value the Brazilian product, which generates jobs, generates income and improve people's quality of life." Negotiations over the trade agreement between the EU and the Mercosur bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay ended in 2019 with a draft deal after years of talks. But final approval of the accord has been on hold due to concerns, particularly in France, about Amazon deforestation and Brazil's commitment to climate change action.

On Thursday, Lula told Finnish President Sauli Niinisto that his government hopes for a " balanced

" agreement that could support Brazil's push for re-industrialization and sustainable development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
2
Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services CRMs

Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services C...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Formula 1: A look at current constructor standings ahead of Barcelona GP 2023

Formula 1: A look at current constructor standings ahead of Barcelona GP 202...

 Barcelona

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023