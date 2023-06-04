Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan appoints Mehmet Simsek as finance minister

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2023 01:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 00:50 IST
Turkey's Erdogan appoints Mehmet Simsek as finance minister
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday named former economy chief Mehmet Simsek as treasury and finance minister as he announced the cabinet for his new five-year term.

Simsek was highly regarded by investors when he served as finance minister and deputy prime minister between 2009 and 2018. Reuters reported this week that Erdogan was viewed as almost certain to include Simsek in his new cabinet, either as finance minister or as a vice president responsible for the economy.

His appointment could mark a departure from years of unorthodox economic policies under Erdogan, which have included sticking to low interest rates despite high inflation, and heavy state control of markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
4
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023