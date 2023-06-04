Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla voices anguish over Odisha train derailment

"This train accident has shocked everyone in the country. I would like to express my condolences to the families of the victims. I am aggrieved," Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 07:53 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 07:53 IST
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla voices anguish over Odisha train derailment
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday expressed grief over the tragic train collision in Odisha. "This train accident has shocked everyone in the country. I would like to express my condolences to the families of the victims. I am aggrieved," he said.

The Governor added that he was certain that the accident would be fully probed by the government and safeguards would be put in place to ensure that such incidents don't happen again. "I am sure the government will investigate the matter. We have a dynamic railway minister and he would take the matter seriously. It needs to be ensured that such incidents don't happen again," Shukla said.

Shukla further stated that the disaster was most likely caused by human error and that those found guilty of lapses should be punished. "I am certain that the incident took place because of a signalling issue and there might be other reasons as well. We are all in pain at the loss of lives in the accident," he said.

"The PM has expressed his condolences to the victims and the Odisha chief minister also voiced grief over the incident. I don't have words to describe my state of mind right now," the Himachal governor said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
3
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023