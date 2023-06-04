Left Menu

Odisha train tragedy: US Secretary of State Blinken speaks to EAM Jaishankar

Such sentiments are deeply valued at this difficult time, the external affairs minister tweeted.Earlier on Sunday, Blinken said the US stands with the people of India in this tragic moment.We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the devastating train crash in the Indian state of Odisha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 19:18 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday spoke to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and conveyed to him condolences to the families of the victims of the devastating train accident in Odisha.

In a tweet, Jaishankar, who is currently on a visit to Namibia, said such sentiments are deeply valued at this difficult time.

''Thank @SecBlinken for the phone call expressing his support and sympathy on the Odisha railway accident. Such sentiments are deeply valued at this difficult time,'' the external affairs minister tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, Blinken said the US stands with the people of India in this ''tragic moment''.

''We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the devastating train crash in the Indian state of Odisha. As we watch the heroic efforts of first responders and medical personnel, we stand with the people of India in this tragic moment,'' he tweeted.

The accident involving three trains in Odisha's Balasore district killed at least 288 people and injured around 1,100, in one of the worst railway tragedies in the country.

US President Joe Biden said he and First Lady Jill Biden are ''heartbroken'' by the tragic news of the deadly train crash.

''Jill and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of the deadly train crash in India. Our prayers go out to those who have lost loved ones and the many who suffered injuries in this terrible incident,'' Biden said in a statement.

''The United States and India share deep bonds rooted in the ties of family and culture that unite our two nations—and people all across America mourn alongside the people of India. As the recovery effort continues, we will hold the people of India in our thoughts,'' he said.

