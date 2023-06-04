Left Menu

"Rescue operation more or less complete," says NDRF DG Atul Karwal in Odisha's Balasore

Director General of NDRF Atul Karwal told ANI, "The rescue operation is more or less complete. I don't think there is any other possibility to locate any live or dead victim in this wreckage. It has been checked a few times. Now I think train travel will become normal."

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 19:40 IST
"Rescue operation more or less complete," says NDRF DG Atul Karwal in Odisha's Balasore
NDRF DG Atul Karwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rescue operations have more or less been completed after the Odisha train accident that claimed 275 lives leaving more than 1,000 injured, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Sunday. Director General of NDRF Atul Karwal told ANI, "The rescue operation is more or less complete. I don't think there is any other possibility to locate any live or dead victim in this wreckage. It has been checked a few times. Now I think train travel will become normal."

"Our response was prompt and effective. A total of nine teams comprising around 300 rescuers are at the location right now. I think Railways will look hard at this incident," he added. The Balasore train accident where two passenger trains and a goods carriage were involved claimed 275 lives so far while over 1,000 people sustained injuries.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods trains on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district. Earlier today, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore occurred due to a "change in electronic interlocking".

Electronic interlocking is an arrangement of signal apparatus that prevents conflicting movements between trains through an arrangement of tracks. It is basically a safety measure to prevent signals from being changed in improper sequence. The aim of this system is that no train gets the signal to proceed unless the route is proven safe. Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take stock of the progress of the restoration work at Balasore triple train accident site, Railway Ministry sources informed.

Notably, Vaishnaw is present at the accident site and taking an overview of the restoration work. He also informed that Railway Board has recommended the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"The way this accident happened, looking at the conditions, and according to the administrative information... The Railway Board is recommending the probe to the CBI," Union minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
3
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023