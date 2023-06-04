Mamata Banerjee lacks 'mamata': Anurag Thakur's dig at WB CM for her remarks on Odisha train accident

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her remark about the death toll in tragic triple train accident in Odisha and said that she has no "mamata" (motherhood) regarding such a tragic incident and added that no one should do politics on such issues. "Odisha train accident is a heartbreaking incident and no one should do politics on such incidents. This is the time to stand with the family of the victims who lost their dear ones," said Anurag Thakur while addressing a press conference in Thane.

This comes after Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Mamata Banerjee earlier on Saturday disagreed on the death toll in the Odisha train accident with their argument caught on camera. She asked what is death toll after the completion of rescue work. Vaishnaw responded that 238 people had died according to the data from state government, while Mamata Banerjee insisted that the death toll figure given by the union minister was of Friday.

Hitting out at Mamata Banerjee, Anurag Thakur said, "Mamata ji ke mann me 'mamata' nhi hai... The death-toll is issued by the state government and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not the ruling government in the state." He also praised the efforts of Odisha Chief Minister Navin Patnaik for the speedy rescue work and said that everyone including the state and central government is trying their best to save the lives of injured passengers in different hospitals.

"The state government along with the central government is doing their best for the speedy recovery of those who are injured in the accident. This is the time when everyone should work together for the people who lost their dear ones and for those who are injured," he said. Meanwhile, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that the Railway Board had recommended the probe of the tragic Odisha train accident that claimed the lives of 275 people and leaving over 1000 injured, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

While talking to the media, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Rescue operation was completed and restoration work is underway. The work related to the track is done and overhead wiring work is going on. Patients are being treated at hospitals. Along with rescue operation, the restoration work was also started." "The way this accident happened, looking at the conditions, and according to the administrative information. The Railway Board is recommending the probe to the CBI," he added.

The Balasore train accident where two passenger trains and a goods carriage were involved claimed 275 lives so far while over 1,000 people sustained injuries, Odisha Chief Secy Pradeep Jena said on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)