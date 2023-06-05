Left Menu

Key architects of modern India were NRIs...BJP, RSS ideology is of Godse: Rahul Gandhi

"The central architect of modern India, Mahatma Gandhi, was an NRI. The foundation for India's freedom movement was laid in in South Africa...Nehru, BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, all were NRIs and had an open mind about the outside world," he said.

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2023 07:45 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 07:45 IST
Key architects of modern India were NRIs...BJP, RSS ideology is of Godse: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul addresses the Indian diaspora in New York. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing the Indian Diaspora in New York on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the key architects of contemporary India were all Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who kept an open mind about the outside world. The Congress leader, who is on the last legs of his ongoing three-city tour of the US, said all prominent leaders associated with the country's freedom struggle, including Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Subhash Chandra Bose, were NRIs who kept an open mind about the outside world.

"The central architect of modern India, Mahatma Gandhi, was an NRI. The foundation for India's freedom movement was laid in in South Africa...Nehru, BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, all were NRIs and had an open mind about the outside world," he said. His remark assumes significance as the BJP, which holds the reins of administration at the Centre, has often accused him of sullying India's image on foreign soil.

The saffron party has also alleged a larger global narrative to defame India. Continuing with his offensive against the saffron party, the Congress leader said the country faces a battle between two ideologies -- one espoused by the Congress and the other by the BJP and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"There is a fight between two ideologies in India -- one that we (Congress) represent and other that is espoused by the BJP and the RSS," the Congress leader claimed. Further, he added that the principles and ideology that the Congress holds dear are the same as that of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

He claimed that the ideas espoused and propagated by the BJP and RSS were that of Nathuram Godse, a rightwing leader who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. "The ideology that we follow is the ideology of the Mahatma Gandhi, an NRI and a kind and a simple man who propagated non-violence and had a lifelong quest for the truth. However, the ideology that BJP and RSS follow is that of Nathuram Godse, a violent and angry man unable to face the reality of his own life," Rahul claimed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023