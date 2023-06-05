UK PM Sunak says small boat crossings are down 20% on last year
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-06-2023 15:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 15:41 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that the government's plan to stop migrants arriving on small boats was starting to work, with crossings down by 20% compared to last year.
"In the five months since I launched the plan crossings are now down 20% compared to last year," Sunak told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rishi Sunak
- British
Advertisement