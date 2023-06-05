Left Menu

UK PM Sunak says small boat crossings are down 20% on last year

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-06-2023 15:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 15:41 IST
UK PM Sunak says small boat crossings are down 20% on last year
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that the government's plan to stop migrants arriving on small boats was starting to work, with crossings down by 20% compared to last year.

"In the five months since I launched the plan crossings are now down 20% compared to last year," Sunak told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

