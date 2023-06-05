Maha: Aurangabad LS seat our turf, Congress cannot stake claim: Sena (UBT) leader Khaire

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire on Monday said the Congress cannot stake claim to the Aurangabad constituency in Maharashtra for the next Lok Sabha polls as Shiv Sena (undivided) had won this seat multiple times in the past. Khaire, who represented the Aurangabad constituency four times before losing to AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel in 2019, said the seat would remain with Shiv Sena (UBT)- one of the three constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The MVA, which also comprises National Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, has decided to contest the next LS elections together and talks on seat sharing are likely to begin soon.

''Congress cannot stake a claim as Shiv Sena (undivided) has won this seat multiple times with the only exception of Ramkrishna Baba Patil of Congress,'' Khaire claimed while speaking to reporters. He also claimed that Shiv Sena (undivided) won five (of six) Assembly segments in the Aurangabad constituency in the last Assembly elections.

''This shows we have an upper hand here and this seat will go to Shiv Sena (UBT),'' Khaire said.

He said various events are being planned by the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena to mark the Shiv Sena Foundation Day in Marathwada region on June 8.

Notably, the Shiv Sena faction headed by chief minister Eknath Shinde had also staked claim to the Aurangabad LS seat.

Commenting on the likely expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet, Khaire said, ''I don't think there will be any expansion. He (MLA Sanjay Shirsat, who belongs to the Shiv Sena camp led by Eknath Shinde) will not become a minister. He has been made a spokesperson (of Shiv Sena)''.

Speaking on the upcoming Shiv Sena Foundation Day events in Marathwada region, Khaire said a party meeting will be held on June 8 which will be addressed by Sanjay Raut. Later, constituency-wise meetings will be held in Aurangabad. Ramkrishna Patil was the last MP of Congress from Aurangabad who was elected in 1998. Khaire had won in 1999, 2004, 2009, and 2014 on Shiv Sena (undivided) ticket.

Maharashtra elects 48 members to Lok Sabha.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won 23 of the 25 seats it had contested, while its then-ally Shiv Sena (undivided) bagged 18 of the 23 constituencies it had fought. The NCP contested 19 constituencies and won four, while Congress could secure just one seat out of 25 on which it had fielded candidates. The BJP had contested the elections in alliance with Shiv Sena and the NCP with Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)