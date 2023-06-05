BJP can't digest Congress implementing promises, says former MLC D'Souza

The BJP in Karnataka is not able to digest the fact that the Congress government has implemented its guarantees within a short span of time after assuming power, party leader and former MLC Ivan D'Souza said on Monday. Addressing reporters here, D'Souza said the BJP has been planning protests against the government by spreading false stories on the guarantees. They could not address basic issues of the common man during the party's rule, he said. ''When the Congress implements the schemes, they simply cannot digest it,'' he said. During the BJP rule, they had been trying to divide people on religious lines by taking up irrelevant issues, while ignoring unemployment and price rise. D'Souza said the state government has been requested to increase the services of KSRTC in the coastal districts.

