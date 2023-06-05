Left Menu

Nigeria court stops labour unions from strike over petrol subsidy

Tinubu's government approached the National Industrial Court on Monday and got an injunction stopping NLC and Trade Union Congress from striking pending a substantial hearing. "The defendants/Respondents are hereby restrained from embarking on the planned industrial action/or strike of any nature, pending the hearing and determination of the motion," the court ruling showed.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 23:46 IST
Nigeria court stops labour unions from strike over petrol subsidy

Nigeria's industrial court on Monday stopped the two main labour unions from going on an indefinite strike this week to protest the removal of a petrol subsidy, which caused prices nearly to triple, court documents showed.

The Nigeria Labour Congress last week said it would begin an indefinite strike from June 7 to force the government to reinstate the popular subsidy and revert to old petrol prices, in the biggest political test for new President Bola Tinubu. Tinubu's government approached the National Industrial Court on Monday and got an injunction stopping NLC and Trade Union Congress from striking pending a substantial hearing.

"The defendants/Respondents are hereby restrained from embarking on the planned industrial action/or strike of any nature, pending the hearing and determination of the motion," the court ruling showed. The labour unions were not represented in court and did not immediately comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New Stores to Combat Climate Change

Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New...

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply services mission to space station

(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply servic...

 United States
3
SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

United States
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023