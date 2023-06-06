Danish PM Frederiksen says she is not a candidate to head NATO

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Monday she is not vying for NATO's top job, after an Oval Office meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

"I've have said before that I am not a candidate for any other job than the one I have now, and this has not changed after my meeting with the U.S. president," Frederiksen told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)