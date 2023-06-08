Left Menu

Congress' Ronnie V Lyngdoh leader of opposition in Meghalaya assembly

The Congress and the TMC with five MLAs each besides the Voice of the Peoples Party with four legislators are in the opposition in the 60-member House.The assembly polls were held in 59 seats in February, and an election to one segment was conducted on May 10.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 08-06-2023 23:57 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 23:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh was on Thursday made the leader of opposition in the Meghalaya Assembly. Another Congress legislator Saleng A Sangma was recognised as the opposition chief whip with effect from the forenoon of June 8, according to a notification issued by the state assembly secretariat. ''Ronnie V Lyndoh, a member of the Meghalaya assembly, has been recognised by the Speaker as the Leader of Opposition in the assembly with effect from forenoon of June 8,'' another notification said. The Congress and the TMC with five MLAs each besides the Voice of the People's Party with four legislators are in the opposition in the 60-member House.

The assembly polls were held in 59 seats in February, and an election to one segment was conducted on May 10. The ruling National People's Party won 26 seats.

