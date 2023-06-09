White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha to leave his post

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha will be leaving his post, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday in a statement in which he thanked Jha for his handling of the pandemic.

His departure was reported first by the Wall Street Journal, which said Jha will be the last of the Biden administration's rotating COVID response coordinators.

