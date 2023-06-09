House Speaker McCarthy says Trump indictment is 'dark day' for US
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the chamber's top Republican, said on Thursday that the indictment of Donald Trump was a "dark day" for the United States and that he stood with the former President.
"House Republicans will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable," he wrote on Twitter.
