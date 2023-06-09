Honduran president arrives in Shanghai on June 9 -Chinese state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-06-2023 07:57 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 07:57 IST
Honduran President Xiomara Castro arrived in China's financial hub Shanghai on Friday morning, Chinese state media CGTN reported.
She is scheduled to visit China over June 9-14.
