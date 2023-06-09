China should promote battery spec standardisation -former industry minister
Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2023 08:53 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 08:53 IST
China should promote the standardisation of battery specifications and sizes to achieve global leadership in the area, former industry minister Miao Wei said on Friday.
Miao made the remarks at a power battery forum in Yibin, Sichuan Province.
