Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Accelerates Ease of Doing Business Reforms

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo has mandated all departments to achieve full compliance with business reform measures within three months, emphasizing the Union Territory's commitment to enhancing Ease of Doing Business. A stakeholders' conference will be convened to ensure smooth implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-02-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 20:17 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Accelerates Ease of Doing Business Reforms
Atal Dulloo
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Atal Dulloo, is spearheading a push for complete compliance with business reform measures to enhance the Ease of Doing Business in the Union Territory. This directive was issued during a high-level review meeting focused on Phase-II of the reform initiatives.

Officials reported that the meeting aimed to evaluate the District Business Reforms Action Plan (D-BRAP) and was guided under the auspices of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Critical discussions centered around streamlining processes to improve the business environment.

To ensure the effective and timely implementation of reforms, Dulloo stressed the importance of convening a stakeholders' conference. This event will aim to engage entrepreneurs, industry representatives, and officials, clarifying their roles within the new regulatory framework to achieve the targeted compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Policeman Found Dead in Nadia

Tragic Loss: Policeman Found Dead in Nadia

 India
2
Fuel Theft Drama: Unregistered SUV Dragging Motorcycle Sparks Police Action

Fuel Theft Drama: Unregistered SUV Dragging Motorcycle Sparks Police Action

 India
3
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Lauds Resilience After Chooralmala-Mundakkai Tragedy

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Lauds Resilience After Chooralmala-Mundakkai Tragedy

 India
4
Turning the Tide: P Krishna Kumar's Bowling Coach Triumph in J&K's Ranji Victory

Turning the Tide: P Krishna Kumar's Bowling Coach Triumph in J&K's Ranji Vic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026