Jammu & Kashmir Accelerates Ease of Doing Business Reforms
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo has mandated all departments to achieve full compliance with business reform measures within three months, emphasizing the Union Territory's commitment to enhancing Ease of Doing Business. A stakeholders' conference will be convened to ensure smooth implementation.
The Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Atal Dulloo, is spearheading a push for complete compliance with business reform measures to enhance the Ease of Doing Business in the Union Territory. This directive was issued during a high-level review meeting focused on Phase-II of the reform initiatives.
Officials reported that the meeting aimed to evaluate the District Business Reforms Action Plan (D-BRAP) and was guided under the auspices of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Critical discussions centered around streamlining processes to improve the business environment.
To ensure the effective and timely implementation of reforms, Dulloo stressed the importance of convening a stakeholders' conference. This event will aim to engage entrepreneurs, industry representatives, and officials, clarifying their roles within the new regulatory framework to achieve the targeted compliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
