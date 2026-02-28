Left Menu

Canada's Firm Stance on Middle East Instability: PM Carney's India Visit

Canadian PM Mark Carney, during his visit to India, reiterated Canada's stance on Middle East tensions, labeling Iran as a major source of regional instability. Amid heightened conflict involving Israel and the US, Carney underscored Canada's firm position against Iran's nuclear ambitions and highlighted ongoing India-Canada strategic initiatives.

Canadian PM Mark Carney (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

During a recent trip to India, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reaffirmed Canada's resolute stance on the turmoil in the Middle East, pinpointing Iran as the epicenter of regional instability and terror. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Carney condemned Iran's human rights abuses and emphasized Canada's opposition to Iran acquiring nuclear arms.

His comments came in the wake of a joint military operation by Israel and the United States targeting Iranian threats. Carney reiterated Canada's alignment with international partners, urging the cessation of Iran's nuclear program, consistent with past calls for action at major global forums like the G7 Summit and United Nations.

As Carney continues his tour, slated to meet Indian PM Narendra Modi, Canada maintains its support for Israel's right to defend itself and underscores the significance of the India-Canada Talent and Innovation Strategy, which promotes bilateral economic and educational collaboration to address global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

