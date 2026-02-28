BJD Crackdown: Pravat Ranjan Biswal Expelled for Anti-Party Outcry
Senior leader Pravat Ranjan Biswal was expelled from the Biju Janata Dal for indiscipline and anti-party activities after opposing the party president's Rajya Sabha candidate nomination. Biswal, a three-time MLA, challenged the decision, leading to his expulsion despite his significant contributions to the party over the years.
In a dramatic political turn, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) expelled senior leader Pravat Ranjan Biswal on Saturday for indiscipline and anti-party activities. The move followed Biswal's vocal objection to the party president's selection of Santrupt Misra as the Rajya Sabha candidate.
Biswal, a former three-time MLA, openly contested the nomination, despite the BJD's political affairs committee having authorized party chief Naveen Patnaik to make the decision. Biswal's dissent marked the sole opposition within the party ranks, leading to swift disciplinary action.
After his expulsion, Biswal expressed his dissatisfaction with the party dynamics, vowing to address his grievances. His expulsion underscores the persistent tensions and power struggles within political parties, as noted by BJD MP Debashish Samantray, who highlighted Biswal's past attempts to challenge the party leader.
