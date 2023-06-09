Left Menu

China stocks flat as inflation data curbs sentiment despite HK gain

Meanwhile, consumer prices rose less than expected. ** "Investor concerns over a macro recovery slowdown are still mounting," Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients, explaining why sentiment in China's A-share market dipped this week amid light trading volume.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 09-06-2023 10:12 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 10:11 IST
China stocks flat as inflation data curbs sentiment despite HK gain
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks were roughly flat on Friday as disappointing inflation data added to economic concerns, even as Hong Kong shares followed Asian markets higher. ** Both the blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index were little changed by the lunch break.

** But Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.3%, as Asia-Pacific equities rose to their highest level since mid-February following an overnight Wall Street rally. ** Data released on Friday showed that China's factory gate prices fell at the fastest pace in seven years in May and quicker than forecasts, as faltering demand weighed on a slowing manufacturing sector and cast a cloud over the fragile economic recovery. Meanwhile, consumer prices rose less than expected.

** "Investor concerns over a macro recovery slowdown are still mounting," Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients, explaining why sentiment in China's A-share market dipped this week amid light trading volume. ** However, the Wall Street bank pointed to the reported upcoming China visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as possible signs of a thaw in Sino-U.S. relationship. Morgan Stanley said it's also closely watching more easing policies that may come around late June or early July. ** "With the earnings stabilization outlook and the geopolitical development, we do not believe that it makes sense to turn even more bearish on China now," the bank said.

** But for the short term, portfolio inflows into China stocks could be curbed as "China's growth recovery has been weaker than expected so far," said Tao Wang, Chief China Economist, at UBS Investment Bank. ** China's banking shares fell amid rising expectations of an imminent cut in lending rates.

** However, Shanghai's tech-heavy STAR market rose, after China's securities regulators vowed to support technology self-independence with fresh capital market policies. ** Shares of Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd slumped as much as 9.1% to a six-month low, after news that Britain would remove Chinese-made surveillance equipment from sensitive government sites.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023