Left Menu

Ex-UK PM Boris Johnson rewards allies in resignation honours

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 21:43 IST
Ex-UK PM Boris Johnson rewards allies in resignation honours

Boris Johnson awarded his political aides and allies with some of Britain's highest honours to mark his resignation as prime minister, according to an official list published on Friday. Johnson's list, long delayed following his resignation last year, is expected to renew criticism of the system under which outgoing prime ministers can nominate people for peerages, knighthoods, and other awards when they leave office.

The former prime minister nominated Conservative party politicians, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, Conor Burns and Simon Clarke for knighthoods, and his former chief of staff Dan Rosenfield and the current Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen for peerages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfunding

Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfund...

 Global
2
Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SEC crackdown

WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SE...

 Global
4
‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023