On 2-day visit to 4 states, Amit reaches Nanded; offers prayers at gurdwara

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday offered prayers at Sachkhand Gurudwara at Maharashtra's Nanded. Shah is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh starting Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Shah planted saplings at Gokul Global University in Gujarat's Patan. The Union Home Minister will attend various political events and public rallies during his visit to the four states.

In Nanded, Shah will address the first rally under the BJP's special month-long campaign. Nanded is the home turf of Congress veteran and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan. Shah's event is part of the party's month-long campaign covering all Lok Sabha constituencies to mark the completion of nine years of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union Home Minister is also likely to address a rally in Abchalnagar ground of Nanded -- the second largest city in the Marathwada region. It is home to one of the holiest pilgrimage sites for Sikhs, as Guru Gobind Singh had spent his last days in Nanded. The Home Minister will reach Chennai by Saturday late evening and go into a huddle with party workers on Sunday.

He will also address a rally in Vellore in Tamil Nadu to highlight the achievements in 9 years of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. The rally is part of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit to hold 66 public meetings in a month to highlight the achievements of the government under PM Modi. Several national leaders of the BJP would headline public meetings in the state over a month.

Union Minister of State for Personnel and PMO, Jitendra Singh, addressed a meeting in Chennai last week, highlighting the 'achievements' of the BJP government at the Centre. On June 11, the Home Minister will reach Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh where he will address a public meeting at the railway grounds as part of the nationwide celebrations being organised in every Parliamentary constituency on the completion of 9 years of the government led by PM Modi. (ANI)

