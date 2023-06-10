Left Menu

On 2-day visit to 4 states, Amit reaches Nanded; offers prayers at gurdwara

Shah is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh starting Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 19:03 IST
On 2-day visit to 4 states, Amit reaches Nanded; offers prayers at gurdwara
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday offered prayers at Sachkhand Gurudwara at Maharashtra's Nanded. Shah is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh starting Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Shah planted saplings at Gokul Global University in Gujarat's Patan. The Union Home Minister will attend various political events and public rallies during his visit to the four states.

In Nanded, Shah will address the first rally under the BJP's special month-long campaign. Nanded is the home turf of Congress veteran and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan. Shah's event is part of the party's month-long campaign covering all Lok Sabha constituencies to mark the completion of nine years of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union Home Minister is also likely to address a rally in Abchalnagar ground of Nanded -- the second largest city in the Marathwada region. It is home to one of the holiest pilgrimage sites for Sikhs, as Guru Gobind Singh had spent his last days in Nanded. The Home Minister will reach Chennai by Saturday late evening and go into a huddle with party workers on Sunday.

He will also address a rally in Vellore in Tamil Nadu to highlight the achievements in 9 years of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. The rally is part of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit to hold 66 public meetings in a month to highlight the achievements of the government under PM Modi. Several national leaders of the BJP would headline public meetings in the state over a month.

Union Minister of State for Personnel and PMO, Jitendra Singh, addressed a meeting in Chennai last week, highlighting the 'achievements' of the BJP government at the Centre. On June 11, the Home Minister will reach Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh where he will address a public meeting at the railway grounds as part of the nationwide celebrations being organised in every Parliamentary constituency on the completion of 9 years of the government led by PM Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
3
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India
4
Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023