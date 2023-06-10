Left Menu

Zelenskyy says 'counteroffensive, defensive actions' taking place in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that counteroffensive and defensive actions were underway against Russian forces, asserting that his top commanders were in a positive mindset as their troops engaged in intense fighting along the front line.The Ukrainian leader, at a Kyiv news conference alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, responded to a question about Russian President Vladimir Putins comment a day earlier that Ukraines counteroffensive had started and Ukrainian forces were taking significant losses. Zelennsky said that the counteroffensive, defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 10-06-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 20:30 IST
Zelenskyy says 'counteroffensive, defensive actions' taking place in Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that counteroffensive and defensive actions were underway against Russian forces, asserting that his top commanders were in a “positive” mindset as their troops engaged in intense fighting along the front line.

The Ukrainian leader, at a Kyiv news conference alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, responded to a question about Russian President Vladimir Putin's comment a day earlier that Ukraine's counteroffensive had started — and Ukrainian forces were taking “significant losses.” Zelennsky said that “the counteroffensive, defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine. I will not speak about which stage or phase they are in.” “I am in touch with our commanders of different directions every day,” he added, citing the names of five of Ukraine's top military leaders. “Everyone is positive. Pass this on to Putin.” Trudeau, the first foreign leader to visit Ukraine since devastating floods caused by a breach in a Dnieper River dam, offered up monetary, military and moral support for Ukraine. He pledged USD 500 million in new military aid, on top of USD 8 billion that Canada has already provided since the war began in February 2022, and announced USD 10 million for humanitarian assistance for the flood response.

Trudeau said the dam's collapse was “a direct consequence of Russia's war,” but he didn't blame Moscow directly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
3
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India
4
Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023